DISNEY have been praised after making a dying man’s wish to watch the new Star Wars film with his son come true.

Rowans Hospice in Purbrook launched an appeal on social media earlier this week to help the father see the movie ahead of its release on December 20 but said that ‘time is not on his side’.

After the plea was widely shared the hospice was wished ‘good luck’ Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, and it was even brought to the attention the company’s CEO Bob Iger.

Now thanks to a bit of Disney magic, he will be able to see the movie before it is released.

Mr Iger tweeted: ‘On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice.

‘May the force be with you and with us all!’

Social media users were quick to praise Disney for making the man’s dream come true.

Pompey owner, and former Disney chief Michael Eisner, tweeted: ‘Very happy to see that this is happening! The whole community of Portsmouth on the south coast of England appreciates what Disney has done.’

One person wrote: ‘Restores your faith in human kindness.’

Another said: ‘Hi Robert, thank you so much for for making this happen for my dear friend. He is in your debt. His family are such good people. Bless you. You've made a dying man go with style. If we ever meet, I'll give you the biggest hug. Top man.’

While yet another added: ‘There is kindness & decency in the world.’

One person said: ‘God bless you Sir! This is incredible!’

Another thanked Mr Iger, writing: ‘Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I was honoured to have met the patient yesterday. I was so touched by the rowans, the family and all my Star wars friends that managed to get the word spread and share some love for them. Thank you thank you thank you.’

A person said: ‘You guys are amazing. The life changing you have made here means so much not only to the family but the team at the Rowans hospice who work tirelessly to make these things happen. Thank you.’

While Rowans Hospice themselves wrote: ‘Thank you to everybody who made this possible. YOU are the spark.’