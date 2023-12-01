Passengers are being urged to avoid one of the UK’s busiest train routes next week during emergency work to repair a landslip.

Network Rail has imposed a 20mph speed limit on trains passing through the area before the work begins. The Government-owned company said it will close part of the railway to stabilise the cutting and prevent a more disruptive and potentially dangerous landslip, which is “highly likely if action isn’t taken” due to the weather.

Network Rail Wessex route director Matt Pocock said: “I would like to thank customers and local residents for their patience and understanding over the coming week while our teams work tirelessly to complete emergency work to stabilise this precarious cutting between Woking and Brookwood.

Network Rail said South Western Railway services between Woking, Surrey and Basingstoke, Hampshire will be disrupted. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

“There is never a good time to close any part of the railway but the safety of our customers and railway colleagues is our number one priority.

“It’s imperative that we act now to prevent any further landslip, which would cause even longer delays.”

Specialist equipment and machinery will be brought onto the site this weekend before work to build a metal wall starts on December 4. Some 170 pieces of steel each 10 metres long will then be driven into the ground at the base of the slope from December 6 to December 10, except on December 7 when passenger numbers are expected to be high following disruption due to strike action the previous day. Two of the four tracks on this stretch of railway will be closed while the work is taking place.

