Dobbies garden centre in Havant hosts free workshops for children and adults to make the most of their gardens

Dobbies’ February Grow How session will be held in Havant on Saturday, February 4 and will focus on teaching customers how to sow sweet peas. The workshop will emphasise the importance of sowing in early February for earlier blooms and how to ensure a successful transition from seed to flower.

It also host its monthly Little Seedlings workshop on Sunday, February 5, perfect for children aged four-10. This educational session is all about ‘The Wonder of Weeds’, shining a light on the various kinds of weeds, also known as wild flowers, found in the garden; how they spread, how they can be removed and what they can be used for.

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, Sarah Murray, said: ‘We’re passionate about getting our customers in Havant into gardening and are looking forward to our Grow How and Little Seedling Club sessions.



‘Our February workshops are a great chance to learn more about your outdoor space. Grow How will showcase beautifully fragrant and easy to grow sweet peas - you can even plant them in pots so you don’t worry about having a big garden space.

‘Our Little Seedlings workshop will get kids interested in weeding, where they’ll understand the dos and don’ts, how to prevent them, and some of the health benefits associated with them.’

