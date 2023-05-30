During National Children's Gardening Week (May 27– June 5) Dobbies is looking for four new ambassadors and the Havant is encouraging local families to get involved.

The garden centre will also host a free workshop on the brilliant world of bugs on Sunday, June 4.

They are looking for eager young gardeners to encourage the younger generation to give gardening a go and do their part for the wildlife and environment around them. These ambassadors will be the new faces of Dobbies’ free monthly Little Seedlings Club workshops aimed at those aged four-10 years.

Dobbies Garden Centre - Little Seedlings Ambassador Ethan Firth. (Photo by Matt Bristow/mattbristow.net)

Successful applicants will get involved in the monthly workshops, write blogs for the website and may even feature on the Dobbies’ podcast.

Dobbies’ community and CSR communications executive, Chloe Bell, said: ‘We can’t wait to hear from young gardening enthusiasts in Havant. Our Little Seedlings Club is a very popular free session, allowing children to understand, explore, and connect with plants, wildlife, and the environment around them. Ideally, we’re looking for young ambassadors who share a passion for these elements and have the confidence to share this enthusiasm with their peers.

‘Our June session, during National Children’s Gardening Week, is a great opportunity for newbies to come along and see what our Little Seedlings Club is all about.’

Advance booking is required to secure a free spot at Dobbies’ June Little Seedlings Club session. For more information visit, Dobbies.com/Little Seedlings.