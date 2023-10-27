Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Siobhan Broadhurst’s three-year-old dog Daisy, a Romanian Mio, was bitten by the venemous snake while she was walking in The Alver Valley. The incident left her fighting for her life as her throat swelled to the size of “three cricket balls” and she struggled to breath or eat.

Foster carer Siobhan was at work on the morning of Friday, October 6, when she recieved a call from her dog walker, who explained that the reptile had bitten Daisy on her lip and nostril. Siobhan has registered with the PDSA and therfore did not have medical insurance, but the distraught pet owner said that she was forced to go to The Vet as the PDSA were too “busy” to provide emergency treatment. Daisy then underwent overnight treatment at another facility in Hilsea including the administration of antivenom and a series of tests.

Daisy was bitten by an adder in the Alver Valley and suffered a painful injury.

Daisy is a rescue dog from Romania who was thrown over a 12 foot fence as a puppy, and Siobhan explained that the recent ordeal was made more upsetting when she thought of her pet’s difficult start in life. She said she has been “losing sleep” over the looming fee.

Siobhan said: “At the time, all I could think was that I couldn’t let her die, she’s still so young and has all her life ahead of her.

“I had to put it all on a credit card so I’m paying interest on it as well. People have been so generous and I literally just need the last little bit to help.

So far, people have donated more than £2,200 to Siobhan’s JustGiving page and sent messages of support.

Siobhan added: “I am humbled by people’s generosity. In this day and age, to know that there are such lovely people out there is just heartwarming.”

She has since taken out insurance following the horrific incident. Daisy is now back to her “energetic, cheeky, and loving” self and has suffered no long term effects from the incident.