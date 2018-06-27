Dog owners – remember the five-second rule

Have your say

POLICE have issued advice to dog owners as temperatures soar in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Waterlooville inspector Dave Humphries yesterday urged pet lovers to bear in mind the ‘five-second rule’ before they take their furry friends for a walk.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: ‘Place back of hand on Tarmac or pavement, if you can’t hold it there for five seconds it’s too hot for your dog to walk on.’

The advice followed reports of a dog left in a hot car in the car park of Lidl, in Portchester.

Facebook users took to social media after a pooch was allegedly left unattended in a static vehicle at the store in Castle Trading Estate, in Southampton Road.