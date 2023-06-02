News you can trust since 1877
Dog vigil to take place at Portsmouth after Marshall and Millions were shot dead by Met Police last month

A dog vigil will be taking place tomorrow in memory of two dogs that were shot dead by the Met Police last month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 18:12 BST

Local residents will gather in Guildhall Square tomorrow (June 3) at 1pm for a vigil that is being held to remember Marshall and Millions, the two dogs that were shot down dead by the Met Police in East London who claimed they were dangerous.

A petition against the force has already received over one million signatures after distressing footage of the shootings went viral on social media platforms.

Guildhall SquareGuildhall Square
The two dogs were shot dead on May 7 after police were called to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in Tower Hamlets.

Chanel Mare, a dog lover, has organised the vigil so that like minded people can come together to stand united against the shootings whilst also remembering the dogs.

For anyone that wants to remember the two dogs that died, you can do so at the vigil tomorrow.

