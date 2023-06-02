Local residents will gather in Guildhall Square tomorrow (June 3) at 1pm for a vigil that is being held to remember Marshall and Millions, the two dogs that were shot down dead by the Met Police in East London who claimed they were dangerous.

A petition against the force has already received over one million signatures after distressing footage of the shootings went viral on social media platforms.

The two dogs were shot dead on May 7 after police were called to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in Tower Hamlets.

Chanel Mare, a dog lover, has organised the vigil so that like minded people can come together to stand united against the shootings whilst also remembering the dogs.