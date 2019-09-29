Dog walk goes the extra mile for hair loss charity mynewhair

GOSPORT residents have taken part in a dog walk to raise money for a hair loss charity.

My New Hair was set up 12 years ago by celebrity hair stylist, Trevor Sorbie MBE. He established the charity after making a wig for his sister-in-law who was dealing with with losing her hair after cancer treatment.

Trevor said: ‘After looking in the mirror she burst into tears of joy.’

Since then he has dedicated his time to training stylists to make wigs, and, along with the help of L'Oréal, has set up the charity to provide support for people with medical hair loss.

A dog lover himself, Trevor set up the dog walk as a way of raising money. ‘Despite the weather, it has been a fantastic event which has raised more than £2,000.’

Entrants paid £20 to enter the walk which also included a sausage hunt for the dogs.

Prticipant, Pam Brooks, commented: ‘This is a brilliant charity as cancer and associated hair loss has touched most people.’

Mathew Horne, who completed the walk with pet dog Reggie, added: ‘I heard about the event from Trevor in our local pub. I have a family member who is currently experiencing cancer treatment and so it is a cause close to my heart. As well as raising money for a fantastic cause it also brings dog lovers together on a Sunday morning for an enjoyable walk.’