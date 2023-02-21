News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Phoenix Rehoming is looking for people to adopt dogs in the Hampshire area. Stanlee is a two-year-old Collie cross female and she is around 17kg. She is exceptionally smart and enjoys learning.

Dogs at Phoenix Rehoming: Dogs waiting to be adopted in Hampshire

Here are four photos of precious pups that are looking to be given a fresh start by Phoenix Rehoming in Hampshire.

By Sophie Lewis
7 hours ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 1:14pm

Phoenix Rehoming is a Hampshire based charity that operates in the south of England and was established in 2016 to help find new, safe places for dogs to live when they find themselves in a pickle.

Since the lockdowns and the cost-of-living crisis, the team, which is formed of volunteers, has seen a major increase in owners having to give up their beloved pets due to financial strain and general inability to look after them.

Here are four of the dogs that the charity have in the Hampshire area that are looking for a permanent home.

1. Asha

Phoenix Rehoming are looking for people to adopt dogs in the Hampshire area.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Asha

Asha came into Phoenix's care in early 2019 as a timid and nervous pup. She spent many months in foster building her confidence and completing her basic training class.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Koda

Koda is almost three years old and is currently in Southampton. He is in foster with two other dogs and three children.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Roxi

Roxi is a two-year-old German Shepherd and she is currently living in Waterlooville.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
DogsHampshireEngland