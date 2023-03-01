They want to see if your dog has what it takes to star in the romantic opera, La Bohème, when it comes to The Kings Theatre in Southsea on March 30.

Ellen Kent, award-winning opera director and producer, said: ‘Many years ago, when we last did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners. We’re a nation of animal lovers after all.’

The winning dog needs to be small, well behaved and used to people, and the owner needs to be prepared to going on stage with their pet in costume.