Here are four photos of precious pups that are looking to be given a fresh start by Phoenix Rehoming in Hampshire.

Phoenix Rehoming is a Hampshire based charity that operates in the south of England and was established in 2016 to help find new, safe places for dogs to live when they find themselves in a pickle.

Since the lockdowns and the cost-of-living crisis, the team, which is formed of volunteers, has seen a major increase in owners having to give up their beloved pets due to financial strain and general inability to look after them.

Here are four of the dogs that the charity have in the Hampshire area that are looking for a permanent home.

Asha

Asha came into Phoenix's care in early 2019 as a timid and nervous pup. She spent many months in foster building her confidence and completing her basic training class.

Koda is almost three years old and is currently in Southampton. He is in foster with two other dogs and three children.

Roxi is a two-year-old German Shepherd and she is currently living in Waterlooville.