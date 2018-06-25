Donation is made to RSPCA from dog show

VOLUNTEERS have given a truckload of goods to the RSPCA after a dog show.

Members of the Gosportarians went to the Stubbington Ark on Thursday afternoon to deliver £1,000 worth of goods to the RSPCA – after raising the money through the annual Dog Show, which this year took place on May 19.

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent says he’s proud to have helped.

He said: ‘After much unwrapping of cardboard containers and even more consternation trying to put pieces together, we managed to assemble enough to show what had been bought.

‘Rachel Hall and her staff were on hand to help with assembly and they cleared up the mess while we took a tour of the premises.’

A spokesman for the Stubbington Ark said: ‘It is so great to see organisations like the Gosportarians putting on events to help in our work, and lovely to be able to pick our requirements and see them arrive. We look forward to attending the Summer Festival and next year’s Dog Show.’