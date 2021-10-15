A representative from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust met with Jodie Higgins of the FatFace Foundation and members of the Havant Climate Alliance as a cheque for £7,959.62 was presented to the wildlife conservation charity.

Michelle Duma, fundraising development manager at the trust, attended to collect the cheque at the original Foundation shop on North Street in Havant.

She said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to FatFace Foundation for their donation and to the Havant Climate Alliance for their support and nominating us to receive this gift.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Sue James and Dan Grove of Havant Climate Alliance, Michelle Duma of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, Jodie Higgins of FaceFace Foundation, and Margaret Lockyer of Havant Climate Alliance

‘It is only thanks to people and organisations like them that we are here today and motivated to continue doing everything we can to put nature into recovery.

‘Together we can create a wilder future.’

On land, the donation will support Solent based nature reserves at Southmoor and Farlington Marshes, which are havens for birds.

The cheque was presented at the FatFace Foundation shop in North Street, Havant

The trust reported a fantastic year for avocet at Farlington Marshes, with nine fledged chicks. Lapwing also had a good year after the trust’s reserves team were able to get onto site to continue conservation efforts for the birds, after restrictions prevented much of this work in 2020.

FatFace Foundation’s donation will also support the trust’s vision of a ‘Wilder Solent’.

Through two projects, the trust is working to protect the marine environment, from monitoring vulnerable species and campaigning for legal protections to undertaking restoration work.

To find out more about how businesses and communities can help, visit hiwwt.org.uk/team-wilder.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.