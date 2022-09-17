Don’t miss your News on Monday

News you can trust since 1877
ON Monday a large number of supermarkets and big stores are closing or opening later as a mark of respect for the Queen's funeral.

By Mark Waldron
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 10:01 am

The News will still be publishing on this momentous day bringing you all the latest news from in and around Portsmouth, with special coverage from a number of commemorative events being held across this weekend.

Local independent newsagents will, in most cases, still be open and we have increased supplies to these outlets so that you can still read your favourite newspaper, although note these may close at the time of the funeral too.

If you are unable to visit your local retailer on the day, most will be happy to save a copy for you if you contact them in advance.

Here's how to get copies of The News on Monday, September 19.

If you have a pre-paid voucher you can exchange this at all good local retailers, just mention you have a voucher if you are asking them to save you a copy.

If you do have any queries please email [email protected]

