Double-amputee begins 30 marathons in 30 days for Portsmouth girl

A double-amputee sportsman has begun his challenge of completing 30 marathons in 30 days to raise money for several good causes.

Steve Williamson, from Portsmouth, began his challenge on Friday June 14, with him going on to complete a marathon each day since at tracks around London.

The funds will support three-year-old Felicity Gooderham from Portsmouth

The 40-year-old has raised more than £4,000, with the money being divided between three deserving causes.

The funds will support three-year-old Felicity Gooderham from Portsmouth who has an undiagnosed genetic condition, four-year-old who is paralysed from the waist down, and Limb Power, a group which supports amputees.

The South Hants Sitting Volleyball team member has previously completed the Great South Run five times and several pushing marathons, but said completing 30 marathons in a month will be his ‘most challenging test to date both physically and mentally.’

‘I know that my desire to help these amazing causes will help me get to the finish line.

‘I finished the first marathon on the 13th of June. It was very tough, but I got through it. I’m really determined to show the world what people with all kinds of disabilities are capable of and what can be achieved if you put your mind to it.’