Aroma Caffe Bar, have relocated to a bigger location due to their loyal and growing customer base. (l-r) Pearl Tackas, Mike and Kim Di Iorio (owners) and Megan Parkes.

Aroma Caffe said it was beating the economic storm thanks to a loyal and growing customer base, with the cafe relocating in a larger venue that is a short walk from its old premises.

The business has reopened at 240 Havant Road, taking over a unit that was left vacant by the closure of Zetties Bistro.

Co-owner Kim Di Lorio said the first day of trade at the new site had gone ‘brilliantly’ and thanked the community for its support.

The businesswoman said: ‘We have been really busy.

‘I’m trying to honour the functions that Zetties had booked in. And we’ll be offering breakfasts, as everyone has been missing their Zetties’ breakfasts.’

The bistro fell victim to rising costs that have shut businesses across the country.

Taking to social media, the business said: ‘We are extremely sad to announce due to the high cost of living that Zetties has closed its doors for good.

‘We have thoroughly loved serving our customers for the past five years and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting us throughout this time.’

Now Aroma Caffe is hoping to take on four new members of staff to meet the demand at the larger premises.

Kim said: ‘We’re still trying to grow and create more jobs out there.

‘We’re advertising for cooks and kitchen porters. We’ve had loads of interest in the front of house staff, so that’s been good.’

The businesswoman said that she was in talks with the landlord of the cafe’s former premises – at 159a Havant Road – which may be taken over by a cafe customer and turned into a retail unit.

Looking to the future, Kim praised the government’s intervention in the energy market to cap the rising cost of gas and electricity for businesses.