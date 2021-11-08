Driver crashes into telegraph pole and snaps it in half before oil spills onto Havant road
A CAR crashed into a telegraph pole and snapped it in half - with the driver ‘lucky’ to walk away with only minor injuries.
The single-vehicle incident around 7.30pm on Solent Road, Havant, left a man in his 20s needing treatment by paramedics.
The driver managed to free himself from his red Nissan Skyline before emergency crews turned up.
Police closed the road off - with oil from the car having spilled out.
Firefighters from Havant attended. A spokesman said: ‘The driver crashed into a telegraph pole and snapped it in half.
‘The driver freed himself and was lucky to only have minor injuries from the crash.
‘We dealt with oil on the road surface while the road was closed off.’