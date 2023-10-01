News you can trust since 1877
Driver taken to hospital following single vehicle collision on M27 between junction 9 and 10

A driver has been taken to hospital following a collision on the M27 and it is believed they suffered a medical episode.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Oct 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision this morning after a driver is thought to have had a medical episode.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 8.07am today, 1 October, to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 between junction 9 and 10.

“A road closure was put in place to allow us and other emergency services to deal with this incident.

Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision this morning which took place on the M27 between junction 9 and 10.Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision this morning which took place on the M27 between junction 9 and 10.
“The driver of the vehicle is thought to have suffered a medical episode and is being taken to hospital.

“This incident is ongoing.”

There are a number of delays as a result of this and drivers are being advised to avoid this area if they can.

To report a collision, contact the emergency services. Click here for more information.

