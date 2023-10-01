Driver taken to hospital following single vehicle collision on M27 between junction 9 and 10
Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision this morning after a driver is thought to have had a medical episode.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 8.07am today, 1 October, to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 between junction 9 and 10.
“A road closure was put in place to allow us and other emergency services to deal with this incident.
“The driver of the vehicle is thought to have suffered a medical episode and is being taken to hospital.
“This incident is ongoing.”
There are a number of delays as a result of this and drivers are being advised to avoid this area if they can.