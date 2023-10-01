Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision this morning after a driver is thought to have had a medical episode.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 8.07am today, 1 October, to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 between junction 9 and 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A road closure was put in place to allow us and other emergency services to deal with this incident.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision this morning which took place on the M27 between junction 9 and 10.

“The driver of the vehicle is thought to have suffered a medical episode and is being taken to hospital.

“This incident is ongoing.”