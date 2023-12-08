News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Drivers delayed on A27 at Havant due to a lane being blocked

Drivers are being delayed on the A27 due to a lane being blocked.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The eastbound incident, due to a broken down vehicle, is causing delays between the Langstone roundabout and the A259 Havant Road. A post from travel service Romanse said: “A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone and A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth due to a broken down vehicle, short delays.”

AA Traffic News added: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound at B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout).”

Related topics:DriversA27HavantLangstone