Drivers delayed on A27 at Havant due to a lane being blocked
Drivers are being delayed on the A27 due to a lane being blocked.
The eastbound incident, due to a broken down vehicle, is causing delays between the Langstone roundabout and the A259 Havant Road. A post from travel service Romanse said: “A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone and A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth due to a broken down vehicle, short delays.”
AA Traffic News added: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound at B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout).”