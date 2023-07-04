News you can trust since 1877
Drivers in Fareham face delays on the A32

Drivers are facing delays on a major Hampshire road this morning and are warned to allow extra time for their journeys.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Congestion on the A32 has added roughly 25 minutes to journey times for people travelling between Tichborne Way and Quay Street Roundabout.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approx 25-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Rd and A27/Quay St Rbt.’

More details to follow.

