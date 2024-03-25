Drivers in Portsmouth warned of "severe delays" between the A27 and M27
Drivers in Portsmouth are being warned of "severe delays" between the A27 and M27 this morning.
The continued Eastern Road closure is causing disruption in the area. AA Traffic News said: "Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph."
Drivers on the M27 are also being warned of delays around junction 7. The AA said: "Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). In the construction area."
