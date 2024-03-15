Portsmouth's Eastern Road: Drivers reminded of closure for Southern Water sewer works
The Eastern Road (A2030) southbound will be closing as Southern Water starts its second phase of its sewer repair works. The project is starting at 8am and is expected to last until March 23.
Leaks were discovered along the sewer pipe on the southbound route on several occasions. Huge tailbacks were caused around the major road at different points over the past few months. The whole project involves 500-metre-long stretch of sewer being relined to stop repeated issues.
Southern Water posted a "travel alert" on social media to remind drivers of the disruption. Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s head of wastewater networks, said: “We apologise for any the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”
