Eastern Road warning from Southern Water

The Eastern Road (A2030) southbound will be closing as Southern Water starts its second phase of its sewer repair works. The project is starting at 8am and is expected to last until March 23.

Leaks were discovered along the sewer pipe on the southbound route on several occasions. Huge tailbacks were caused around the major road at different points over the past few months. The whole project involves 500-metre-long stretch of sewer being relined to stop repeated issues.

