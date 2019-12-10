Eagles to play Hotel California album for two days in London next year - here's how you can get tickets

THE band behind one of the most famous rock songs of all time will be performing an entire album set for two days next year.

Eagles will be performing their Hotel California album – plus a set of their greatest hits – on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Eagles performing Hotel California in Las Vegas. Picture: Ron Koch

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are due to go on stage at 7pm each night, playing their iconic tunes late into the evening.

The band will be joined by an accompanying choir and orchestra.

These dates are the band’s only European concerts in 2020, after recently performing three sold-out performances in Las Vegas.

Following the opening night, Billboard magazine wrote: ‘The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet – a 23-song set of solid hits that make up the soundtrack of any Baby Boomer or Gen X’ers lives.

he Eagles (from left:) Randy Meisner, Timothy Schmit, Glenn Frey, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, appear together on stage after receiving their awards and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

‘With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles’ five-part harmony and five guitar-approach.’

As the best-selling American band of the 1970s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150m albums worldwide.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Saturday, December 14 at 9am.

To purchase tickets, people can go to livenation.co.uk/artist/eagles-ticket.