Easter Bank Holiday: The Havant Passion wows locals with incredible passion play - see pictures

The Havant Passion Play has wowed locals once again following a spectacular performance of Jesus’s resurrection.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:55 BST

Havant locals have been left in awe at the Havant Passion Play which took place in the high street yesterday (March 30). A passion play is the re-enactment of what happened to Jesus leading and including his death and his resurrection. The Havant Passion Play was performed by a group of local people who have been putting on these performances for the past few years.

People stopped by to watch the performance and it was a huge sucess with locals branding it an ‘outstanding’ play.

Here are 13 pictures from The Havant Passion Play:

1. The Havant Passion, West Street, Havant

Jesus' body is taken down from the cross. The Havant Passion, West Street, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (300324-22) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. The Havant Passion, West Street, Havant

Judas, right, betrays Jesus. The Havant Passion, West Street, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (300324-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. The Havant Passion, West Street, Havant

Jesus immediately before his betrayal. The Havant Passion, West Street, HavantPicture: Chris Moorhouse (300324-16) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. The Havant Passion, West Street, Havant

Jesus under arrest. The Havant Passion, West Street, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse (300324-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

