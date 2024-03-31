Havant locals have been left in awe at the Havant Passion Play which took place in the high street yesterday (March 30). A passion play is the re-enactment of what happened to Jesus leading and including his death and his resurrection. The Havant Passion Play was performed by a group of local people who have been putting on these performances for the past few years.
People stopped by to watch the performance and it was a huge sucess with locals branding it an ‘outstanding’ play.
Here are 13 pictures from The Havant Passion Play:
