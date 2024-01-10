Eastleigh man jailed for 15 years following rape and sexual assault of child over six year period
Andrew Paul Tucker, 38, from Eastleigh was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday (January 4). The nine offences, for which he has been imprisoned, took place between 2017 and 2023 and at the time of the first incident, the victim was just ten years of age. Upon his release from prison, Tucker must also then serve eight years on an extended licence, and will be subject to a restraining order and sexual harm prevention order.
Detective Constable Ella Knight, of the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “It took a lot of courage and bravery for the victim to come forward and make these disclosures to us.
“I have nothing but the greatest admiration for this young lady, who fully supported our investigation and never doubted our ability to get a conviction in court.
“I am so pleased for her that justice has now been served in this case, and that she has now seen him put behind bars, where he belongs.
“He took her innocence from her when she was only ten years of age and continued to abuse her into her teenage years.
“While I know this result won’t rid her of the memories of what he did to her, I truly hope it allows her to move forward with her life, safe in the knowledge that he can no longer harm any other children."
Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact the police on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. For more information about how to report an incident to the police, click here. Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111. As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support, whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.