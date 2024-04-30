Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eileen Veysey celebrates her 103rd birthday with a KFC

Eileen Veysey, who lives at Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road in Horndean shared her amusing life advice as she celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday, April 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked by team members how she wanted to mark the milestone occasion, Eileen expressed only one wish – to enjoy a delicious bucket of chicken from her favourite restaurant, KFC. The day was full of surprises, with Eileen waking up to a decorated bedroom, a birthday cake specially prepared by the home’s head chef, and visits throughout the day from her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as well as her KFC boneless banquet, Eileen received an exciting delivery from the fast-food giant, who, after hearing about its biggest fan, sent the centenarian a special birthday hamper filled with KFC treats, including a new chicken jumper and iconic bucket hat.

Eileen said: “I really enjoyed the whole day - seeing my family and enjoying a delicious KFC too. I absolutely love the gifts from KFC, it was a fantastic surprise, and I would like to thank them very much!

“I first tried KFC when I was a lot younger – we didn’t have them very often as they were quite expensive. Even now they are a special treat! My favourite KFC order is a leg of chicken with spicy coating! I’ve never tried McDonalds, but I’m sure it is nothing compared. My grandchildren love KFC too, I think it has definitely been passed on through the generations from me.”

A KFC spokesperson said: "Turning 103 calls for a special kind of celebration and we were honoured to be a part of Eileen’s birthday wish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former shorthand secretary Eileen was born in Portsmouth in 1921, where she was married to sweetheart Morris at the age of 19. The couple have one daughter and now enjoy two grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren.

Since moving to Pear Tree Court two years ago, music lover Eileen spends her days listening to Angel Radio and enjoying audio books. Along with fried chicken treats, Eileen cited a “very good marriage” as another crucial secret to her long and fulfilling life.

She also added: “A good murder mystery always gets me by and passes the time.”

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court run by Care UK, added: “There’s no one who loves KFC more than Eileen and she really was delighted with her special birthday surprise.