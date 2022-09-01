Eco-friendly fun for Havant borough as annual Green Week set to return with wide programme of activities
HAVANT Borough Green Week is set to return this month with a wide programme of eco-friendly activities.
Dozens of events are set to take place, highlighting work being done by groups in the area who are campaigning to protect wildlife, cut energy use, encourage active travel, and reduce waste.
The Havant programme is part of the national Great Big Green Week, and will take place from September 24 to October 2.
The programme includes an EcoFair in Havant Park and the Pallant on September 24 with stalls, music and activities, followed by a sustainable fashion show at the Havant campus of Havant and South Downs College on September 29.
Most Popular
-
1
A27 Crash: Southsea man killed after being hit by lorry in 'serious collision' in Hilsea, Portsmouth
-
2
'Charming' Jake Gurr from Portsmouth jailed for 12 years as brave partner reveals how he stabbed and beat her in four-hour domestic abuse nightmare
-
3
Watch: Malfunctioning hovercraft veering sideways as pilot battles elements and struggles to control vessel before aborting landing in Portsmouth
-
4
A27 crash: Portsmouth police attend 'serious collision' near Hilsea that closes westbound lanes
-
5
Portsmouth model Chloe Chambers stars as ring girl at the KSI vs Swarmz fight
Here, students will showcase outfits they have made using upcycled materials.
Read More
There will also be talks on wildlife gardening and wilding projects, nature walks, litter picks, working parties, family activities such as making bug hotels, a film at the Spring Arts Centre, and bike events.
The Mayor of Havant is hosting a zero waste, Fairtrade coffee morning at St Faith’s church Havant on September 27, and on October 1, there will be green family events in Emsworth.
People are invited to take appliances to the Repair Café at the Pallant on October 1, and a new one will be launched on Hayling Island on September 24.
Art by local children will be on display in the Meridian Centre and the Plaza and there will be
advice sessions on reducing your waste and on cutting energy in the Meridian Centre.