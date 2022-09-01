Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of events are set to take place, highlighting work being done by groups in the area who are campaigning to protect wildlife, cut energy use, encourage active travel, and reduce waste.

The Havant programme is part of the national Great Big Green Week, and will take place from September 24 to October 2.

The programme includes an EcoFair in Havant Park and the Pallant on September 24 with stalls, music and activities, followed by a sustainable fashion show at the Havant campus of Havant and South Downs College on September 29.

Last year's Green Week. At Warblington School in Havant, pupils undertook various challenges and activities to raise awareness including a green picnic in their sensory and art garden. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, students will showcase outfits they have made using upcycled materials.

There will also be talks on wildlife gardening and wilding projects, nature walks, litter picks, working parties, family activities such as making bug hotels, a film at the Spring Arts Centre, and bike events.

The Mayor of Havant is hosting a zero waste, Fairtrade coffee morning at St Faith’s church Havant on September 27, and on October 1, there will be green family events in Emsworth.

People are invited to take appliances to the Repair Café at the Pallant on October 1, and a new one will be launched on Hayling Island on September 24.

Art by local children will be on display in the Meridian Centre and the Plaza and there will be