Residents and visitors celebrated Eid al-Adha on Wednesday (June 28) for the event which featured a range of stalls, food, and fun entertainment for children, which included bouncy castles, cultural performances and games.

‘It was an amazing Eid event, the first of its kind at this scale. Islamic Provision brought together over 2,000 people from many different Ethnic backgrounds to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha. It was a lovely opportunity for families to meet and enjoy time together.’ said Shipa Ahmed Khan volunteer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eid al-Adha, known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’, is marked around two months later at the same time when many Muslims perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Mega Eid Event in Southsea Common saw residents and visitors celebrate Eid al-Adha

Islamic Provision is a faith-based organisation inspired by Islamic values & a non-profitable organisation that provides aid to those most in need around the world and promotes cultural understanding and celebrates diversity within the city of Portsmouth.

‘All individuals, irrespective of their religious beliefs, are warmly invited and encouraged to attend this event. We embrace diversity and foster an inclusive environment that values the presence and contributions of people from all walks of life, promoting a sense of unity and respect for one another.’ said organiser Nurul H Forhad.

‘The primary goal of this event is to foster unity within the community and provide children with a sense of joy and celebration. By coming together and commemorating this important day, we aim to strengthen the bonds that tie us and create lasting memories for our families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our goal is to celebrate our Islamic heritage and encourage cultural exchange among people from various backgrounds’

Mega Eid Event in Southsea Common saw residents and visitors celebrate Eid al-Adha

Mega Eid Event in Southsea Common saw residents and visitors celebrate Eid al-Adha

Mega Eid Event in Southsea Common saw residents and visitors celebrate Eid al-Adha

Mega Eid Event in Southsea Common saw residents and visitors celebrate Eid al-Adha

Mega Eid Event in Southsea Common saw residents and visitors celebrate Eid al-Adha