Eighties synth pop tribute act HARDDRIVE will host its charity show at The Windsor Castle in Gosport on September 30.

The event will raise funds for Cancer Research in the hopes of helping find a cure to the disease.

Both band members - frontman and keys player Vic Woods and keyboard player and backing vocalist Kev McManus - have had loved ones affected by cancer.

Vic, who is from Gosport while Kev is from Locks Heath, said: ‘Both Kev and I have loved ones either affected or lost from breast cancer and it's our wish to promote Cancer Research and give something back toward the fight against this horrid disease which affects both men and women.’

Jill Florence, Kev’s wife, has just recovered from a lengthy period of treatment for breast cancer, and Vic lost his sister Helen Woods-Butterworth to the disease in 2010, when she was only 55.

Vic, whose daughter Amy Dougan also passed away from leukaemia at the age of 27, said:

‘One of our loyal followers and local businesswoman Lisa Readwin has endured a massive fight including two years of extensive treatment (through COVID19 lockdown) and surgery and she’s beaten it.

‘Beating cancer can be done with the right funding and the right backing, and we want to give back to Cancer Research.

‘The way the figures are - there’s two of us in the band which means it’s going to happen to one of us.

‘Even raising £1,000 would bring us nearer to finding a cure.’

The gig will kick off at 9pm and keep guests entertained until the show ends at 11.30pm.

Vic added: ‘We actively encourage 80s fancy dress. We will be selling HARDDRIVE t-shirts and caps with all proceeds from the evening, door take, band fees and collection buckets going to Cancer Research.