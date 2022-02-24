The woman fell over on the pavement outside Coffee One near the Gosport Ferry yesterday afternoon (Feb 23).

The South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) attended the incident and treated the woman on the scene before taking her to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A spokesman for SCAS said: 'This 999 call was triaged as requiring a category three response – ambulance to the patient within two hours. We arrived within 33 minutes and she was treated initially at the scene by the ambulance crew and taken to the QA Hospital.

‘This was an excellent, early response given the very busy demand we were experiencing at the time combined with handover delays at the QA Hospital for some of our ambulances yesterday.'

