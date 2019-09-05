Elderly woman, 93, in 'life-threatening condition' after being hit by car in Hampshire

A 93-year-old woman is in a ‘life-threatening condition’ after being hit by a car.

The collision happened on Monday at around 1.50pm on Winchester Road, Southampton, at the junction with The Range.

Police appeal for witnesses to contact them

The woman, who was a pedestrian, was hit by a Toyota Yaris and taken to hospital where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101 and quoting Operation Bees.

