The crash on Copse Lane at 3.50pm left the woman’s Vauxhall Corsa on its side.

No other cars were involved in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418)

Firefighters from Havant said they spent an hour working to free the pensioner before paramedics took her to hospital.

Her injuries were thought to be minor.

Fire crews from Hayling Island also assisted at the scene.