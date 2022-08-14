Emergency crews battling to save someone’s life on Southsea seafront

EMERGENCY crews are reportedly battling to save someone’s life on Southsea seafront.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:27 pm

Paramedics and police are currently at the scene as an individual is receiving chest compressions on the seafront behind the Pyramids on Clarence Esplanade.

A witness said chest compressions have been going on for a number of minutes with a defibrillator.

An air ambulance was also seen over the seafront.

Emergency crews at Southsea Seafront near the Pyramids treating a seriously ill person.

A large police presence has arrived at the busy location.

The hot weather has seen people flock to the coast.

***

UPDATE

An air ambulance over Southsea seafront.

