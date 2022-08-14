Emergency crews battling to save someone’s life on Southsea seafront

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics and police are currently at the scene as an individual is receiving chest compressions on the seafront behind the Pyramids on Clarence Esplanade.

A witness said chest compressions have been going on for a number of minutes with a defibrillator.

An air ambulance was also seen over the seafront.

Emergency crews at Southsea Seafront near the Pyramids treating a seriously ill person.

A large police presence has arrived at the busy location.

The hot weather has seen people flock to the coast.

UPDATE