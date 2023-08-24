News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Emergency crews swarm to "serious" incident at Portsmouth tower block

Emergency crews swarmed to a Portsmouth tower block following a “serious” incident this evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Aug 2023, 21:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 21:31 BST
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu VaizeyEmergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey

Witnesses reported a convoy of police cars arriving en masse outside Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, around 6.30pm with the area cordoned off.

READ NOW: Homeless man buys luxury clothes after stealing £30,000 jewellery

Paramedics were also seen at the location after it was reported someone was “seriously” injured.

Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu VaizeyEmergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Emergency crews attend Pickwick House in Portsmouth. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were seen standing guard with tape across the space by the 11-storey tower block.

A white sheet was also spotted held-up next to an ambulance.

Fire crews were also in attendance.

More to follow when we get it.