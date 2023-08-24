Emergency crews swarm to "serious" incident at Portsmouth tower block
Emergency crews swarmed to a Portsmouth tower block following a “serious” incident this evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Aug 2023, 21:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 21:31 BST
Witnesses reported a convoy of police cars arriving en masse outside Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, around 6.30pm with the area cordoned off.
Paramedics were also seen at the location after it was reported someone was “seriously” injured.
Police were seen standing guard with tape across the space by the 11-storey tower block.
A white sheet was also spotted held-up next to an ambulance.
Fire crews were also in attendance.
More to follow when we get it.