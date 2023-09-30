Emergency services attend three-car collision in Southsea
Emergency services attended a three-car collision in Southsea which caused delays in the area.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
There were delays in the Southsea area yesterday evening following a collision between The Merchant House and the Highland Cemetery.
A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 4.44pm yesterday, 29 September, to reports of a collision between three vehicles on Highland Road, Southsea.
“Minor injuries were reported.”
If you see a collision, contact the police on 999.