Emergency services attend three-car collision in Southsea

Emergency services attended a three-car collision in Southsea which caused delays in the area.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
There were delays in the Southsea area yesterday evening following a collision between The Merchant House and the Highland Cemetery.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 4.44pm yesterday, 29 September, to reports of a collision between three vehicles on Highland Road, Southsea.

“Minor injuries were reported.”

If you see a collision, contact the police on 999.

