Emergency services evacuate block of flats in Gosport due to fire

Emergency services had to attend a fire in a block of Gosport flats this afternoon.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 16:56 BST

A fire broke out in a block of flats in Samson Close, Gosport, this afternoon and residents were quickly evacuated from their homes by the fire service to ensure everyone’s safety.

Gosport Police have posted to their Facebook saying: ‘Thank you to the residents of Samson Close for their patience during this afternoon's fire. Our emergency service partners were quickly on scene to ensure the safe evacuation of those living in the block, as well as the rapid extinguishing of the fire.’

Emergency services attended a fire in Gosport this afternoon. Picture: Gosport PoliceEmergency services attended a fire in Gosport this afternoon. Picture: Gosport Police
