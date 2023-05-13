A fire broke out in a block of flats in Samson Close , Gosport , this afternoon and residents were quickly evacuated from their homes by the fire service to ensure everyone’s safety.

Gosport Police have posted to their Facebook saying: ‘Thank you to the residents of Samson Close for their patience during this afternoon's fire. Our emergency service partners were quickly on scene to ensure the safe evacuation of those living in the block, as well as the rapid extinguishing of the fire.’