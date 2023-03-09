Emergency services rush to scene of crash at Emsworth A27 petrol station with van left on top of car
Emergency services were deployed to a petrol station on the A27 following a crash.
The incident happened at a petrol station in Emsworth. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said they were called to reports of a collision on Tuesday evening.
NOW READ: Finance firm enters administration after director alleged to have 'taken' over £2m of client money
They added: ‘The two-vehicle road traffic collision resulted in a van on top of a car on the forecourt.
‘No persons were trapped with the crew working to make the scene safe as paramedics treated one casualty. HIWFRS left the scene at 8.52pm.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.