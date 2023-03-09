The incident happened at a petrol station in Emsworth. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said they were called to reports of a collision on Tuesday evening.

They added: ‘The two-vehicle road traffic collision resulted in a van on top of a car on the forecourt.

The crash happened at the BP petrol station on the A27 in Emsworth. Picture: Google Street View.

‘No persons were trapped with the crew working to make the scene safe as paramedics treated one casualty. HIWFRS left the scene at 8.52pm.’

