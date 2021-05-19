From today (May 17), the government is allowing selective, cautious hugging of family and friends as part of the prime minister’s roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown.

Lisa Wadey and her mother Angela Wadey have not been able to sit together inside since restrictions were temporarily lifted at Christmas, and have missed being able to give each other a hug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Wadey hugs her mum Angela for the first time since lockdown restrictions were relaxed. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The pair met up at Angela’s Havant home today for their much-anticipated hug.

Lisa, who lives in Southbourne, said: ‘It’s been far too long since I’ve been able to give Mum a hug. In fact it’s really quite emotional, the fact that I can be here. It’s not been the same.

‘It’s been a long, long time we’ve been able to do this. It’s emotional but I’m going to spend the whole day hugging her, I think.’

Angela, who has three children and eight grandchildren, added: ‘I’m so chuffed to bits about being able to see her and give her a hug today. Really pleased.’

Lisa and Angela with Angela's dog Alfie. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Although the pair talked on the phone every night, coronavirus restrictions and bad weather made it difficult for Lisa and Angela to meet face to face.

Angela has also been unwell for a number of months, but due to the lockdown, Lisa could not come over to see her.

Lisa said: ‘Especially the fact that Mum had been poorly for quite a few months, but she’s okay now, she’s a lot better than what she was.

‘During that time, I missed being able to come over and see Mum and give her the help she needed.’

Angela said she missed having contact with her family, although she was able to speak to her children and grandchildren using phone and video call, and her son was able to help her with her shopping.

Lisa said: ‘We’ve all rallied around and got together, especially like I say with Mum being ill. She wasn’t without anything – we kept her going and kept us going.’

Angela added: ‘It’s nice to have someone here as I haven’t been able to see my family that much.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron