Havant MP Alan Mak joined Major Tim Peake CMG to launch the project, situated on a six-acre site on Hampshire Farm Meadows, Emsworth. Founded by resident Brendan Gibb-Gray the project aims to plant 250 trees over the course of the next five years.

As a patron of the Arboretum, Major Peake gave a speech before planting the first tree in the ground, alongside dozens of the community, in memory of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project which Her Late Majesty wanted to see start in this, her Platinum Jubilee year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He planted a sequoia, one of the planet’s tallest growing trees. Mr Gibb-Gray said: ‘We have three main objectives for the arboretum, one where people can remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones no longer with us and two the environmental benefits that will accrue to the area. The third objective is to help the younger generation to be aware of and appreciate the environmental value of local trees.

Alan Mak MP met with Major Tim Peake CMG at the Ems Valley Memorial Arboretum.

‘We would like to thank all our donors and supporters for their help in bringing this exciting and unique project to fruition.’