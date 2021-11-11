Veterans and serving members of the armed forces were joined by dignitaries, children from St James Primary School and Emsworth Primary School, along with members of the public to pay their respects on Remembrance Day at Emsworth Memorial Gardens.

A poignant service taken by Rev Andrew Sheard drew parallels with losses during the pandemic to those suffered in conflicts with him offering a prayer for all those in ‘bereavement, disability and pain’, whilst urging people to recall those fallen with ‘thanksgiving and sorrow’.

A two-minute silence was observed followed by laying of wreaths and poems before the National Anthem was sung.

The Reverend Andrew Sheard (Rector of Warblington and Emsworth) at the Emsworth remembrance service with members of the 16 Regiment Royal Artillery from Thorney Island. Picture: Mike Cooter (111121)

The occasion was a fond one for Bernard Cresswell, 96, who served in the Grenadier Guards during the Second World War.

He said Remembrance Day conjures up ‘mostly good times with friends and the camaraderie shared’, before adding: ‘It’s important to remember those who lost their lives. It’s nice to be back and have a proper Remembrance Day after last year.’

Bernard, who served across Europe, still remembers being at war. ‘I was young and it was all very exciting. We did not realise the situation we were in at first,’ he said.

‘I lost friends and colleagues. It was just expected and you got on with it.’

Pacifist Donald Wells, 91, was called up to the Armed Forces when he was 18 but appeared before a tribunal to get it deferred until he was 21 after rejecting the call.

He said of Remembrance Day: ‘It means a lot of people sacrificed themselves and if it wasn’t for them we would have been overrun by the Germans. The politicians cause all the trouble.’

Major John Axcell, second in command of 16 Regiment Royal Artillery at Thorney Island, said: ‘It’s been brilliant to get out and see all the community again after last year.

‘We’ve had people spread through villages and towns which is important for us on such an important day.’

Mayor of Havant, Rosy Raines, said: ‘It’s been a humbling experience, I’ve really enjoyed seeing everyone. We had beautiful weather, it was wonderful to see the children.

‘It’s a huge honour to attend and so lovely to see so many other people including the Armed Forces and the police.’

Havant MP Alan Mak, who laid a wreath and gave a reading during the service, said: ‘We must never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans, Armed Forces personnel and military families.

‘I was honoured to lay a wreath again at Emsworth’s War Memorial to remember those from the town who have served our country and defended our freedom and democracy.’

Mr Mak, a longstanding Royal British Legion volunteer and vice president of Havant’s Royal British Legion Branch, recently presented a £4,000 cheque to the legion’s Havant branch. He has also planted a stake in the House of Commons’ Constituency Garden of Remembrance to commemorate the sacrifices of veterans from Havant.

Morris Clark, secretary of the Friends of Emsworth Memorial Garden, said: ‘The service was nice - we normally get 200 or 300 people, but we still have Covid. It was good to have the children here, police and the Armed Forces.’

Morris said he was ‘proud of the beautiful little spot’ where the service took place after the volunteer group had helped transform it. Call 01243 371486 to help with the group.

