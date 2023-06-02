Emsworth woman who went missing yesterday has been found, police confirm
An Emsworth woman who went missing yesterday morning has now been found, according to police.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:58 BST
Zoe Brazier, 32, was previously last seen in the Shirley area of Southampton at about 11.20am yesterday, June 1, and officers were concerned for her welfare.
But now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that she has been located.
Officers have thanked members of the public for their support.