Amongst those that are opening up is Portchester Castle which will be open from October 28 to October 31 between 5 and 6pm.

Dr Michael Carter, Senior Properties Historian at English Heritage, said: “I’m sure that many assume Halloween traditions are pure Americanisms, but in fact we know that the tradition of Souls Cakes in the British Isles is very old indeed! Even in 1511 it is said, ‘we read in old time good people would on All Halloween Day bake bread and deal it for all Christian souls.’ Of course, originally this tradition had great religious significance, and All Souls’ Day was one of the great holy days of medieval Europe, England included.

"It was a way of affirming the bonds between the living and the dead, the saying of prayers to release souls from the pains of purgatory, considered to be a great act of charity.”

This Halloween, English Heritage is reviving this historic tradition by re-creating the medieval sweet treat and will be handing out Soul Cakes to trick or treaters who knock at 13 of its sites after hours.