The South Downs National Park’s popular astrophotography competition returns for its fourth year and is challenging people to capture a dazzling view of the night sky.

The park is one of only 21 International Dark Sky Reserves in the world because of its particularly “dark” spots away from light pollution, with other reserves including Idaho, USA, and the River Murray in Australia.

This year photographers have the chance of winning up to £100 for a breathtaking image in one of the following three categories:

South Downs Starry Skyscapes – Can you capture a dramatic star-studded photograph of the landscape showing the cosmos above it?

Nature At Night – Can you capture an amazing shot of living things in the National Park? This could include wildlife, people, trees, plants or fungi!

Magnificent Moon – Can you capture an amazing image of the moon above the South Downs landscape? Images of the moon should be alongside the landscape, buildings, towns, villages, cultural heritage or people in the South Downs.

The runner-up prize in each category will be £50 and all submitted images must be taken within the South Downs National Park.

A selection of photos submitted in the contest will be shared throughout the National Park’s Dark Skies Festival, which will take place from February 10-18.

Judging the contest will be “Dark Skies” Dan Oakley, an expert on the South Downs International Dark Sky Reserve, astrophysicist and the National Park’s events assistant Elinor Newman, and Steve Broadbent, chairman of Hampshire Astronomical Group.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, January 12 2024.