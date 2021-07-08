Despite the initial effort being saved, the Three Lions pounced to turn in the rebound.

The News was on hand to capture the reaction live in the Artillery Arms in Hester Road, Milton on Wednesday night.

First there was the nail-baiting tension, the disappointment and then the euphoria.

England fans pictured at the Artillery Arms in Portsmouth, UK, watching England play on TV in the Semi-finals at Wembley. Pictured are fans enjoying the night. Picture: Sam Stephenson

It is a scene that was reproduced in pubs, fan zones and homes up and down the country last night.

You can watch our video at the top of this article.

Rob Dick, 45, was in tears as he watched the final whistle being blown on a TV at the Artillery Arms.

He said: ‘I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words. I can’t believe it.’

Punters at screamed in delight, jumping for joy and chanting ‘It’s coming home’ at the top of their voices.

Minutes later, the final whistle was blown, propelling England into an historic final and sending football fans in Portsmouth mad.

Louie Oldfield, 14, was celebrating on the shoulders of Brandon Lilly, 27.

He said: ‘I have never seen anything like this in my life. It’s just incredible.’

Brandon added: ‘It’s unbelievable really. I feel ecstatic. You don’t see this every day. It feels absolutely amazing.’

