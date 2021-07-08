Euro 2020: Watch England fans go crazy in Portsmouth as Harry Kane scored winner against Denmark
It was a nerve-shredding moment for England fans as Harry Kane stepped up to take a penalty in extra-time.
Despite the initial effort being saved, the Three Lions pounced to turn in the rebound.
The News was on hand to capture the reaction live in the Artillery Arms in Hester Road, Milton on Wednesday night.
First there was the nail-baiting tension, the disappointment and then the euphoria.
It is a scene that was reproduced in pubs, fan zones and homes up and down the country last night.
Rob Dick, 45, was in tears as he watched the final whistle being blown on a TV at the Artillery Arms.
He said: ‘I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words. I can’t believe it.’
Punters at screamed in delight, jumping for joy and chanting ‘It’s coming home’ at the top of their voices.
Minutes later, the final whistle was blown, propelling England into an historic final and sending football fans in Portsmouth mad.
Louie Oldfield, 14, was celebrating on the shoulders of Brandon Lilly, 27.
He said: ‘I have never seen anything like this in my life. It’s just incredible.’
Brandon added: ‘It’s unbelievable really. I feel ecstatic. You don’t see this every day. It feels absolutely amazing.’