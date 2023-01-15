Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Holly Hill leisure centre, in Barnes Lane, has seen increased cameras installed in several areas across the site, including around the centre’s ‘changing village’.

The new cameras have sparked a debate after some visitors spotted the devices – and thought their location was inappropriate.

One visitor wrote on social media that they were ‘not happy about this as parent of a young girl’.

The poster added: ‘I have been assured they can not see into the cubicles but I feel this is an area that should not have cameras.

‘The entrance and exit of the area should be sufficient.’

Another resident added: ‘Disgusting... I will not now be taking my grand children to this place.’

One centre user said that they felt ‘uncomfortable’ by the camera’s presence.

Writing on social media, they said: ‘Surely items won’t get stolen if you put them in the lockers provided. I don’t know how I feel about cameras in there. Yes people can be security checked to work the cameras but still makes me feel uncomfortable.’

But others believed the cameras were justified to deter and catch criminals.

One poster said: ‘Might feel differently when some kind soul steals all of your belongings, walks out then hops in your car and disappears into the sunset knowing there is no likelihood of being caught.’

Now the management of the centre, run by firm Everyone Active, has stressed that the cameras are strategically positioned to ensure privacy is maintained.

A representative said: ‘We have had cameras (installed) that look down the aisles of our changing area, but nowhere near the cubicles.

‘Our changing village is a village of individual cubicles, we have cameras set at relatively low height looking down the aisles and cannot see even slightly into a single changing cubicle.’

Writing on social media and speaking on behalf of the centre , Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward leader added: ‘The cameras are there to improve the safety of all customers visiting the leisure centre. We have had cameras in Fareham's changing village for many years now.’

The government’s Surveillance Camera Code of Practice states that the user of a surveillance camera system must take into account its effect on individuals and their privacy, with regular reviews to ensure its use remains justified.

