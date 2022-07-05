Redknapp, who lead The Blues to FA Cup victory in 2008, is joined by comic Ellie Taylor, TV presenter AJ Odudu, and former England footballers Karen Carney and Jermaine Jenas, in the campaign launch.

This eclectic all-star squad was enlisted by Heineken, official partner of Euro 2022, to be ambassadors for its new ‘12th Woman’ campaign.

Throughout the tournament, Heineken is rallying fans of all genders to get behind their national teams by displaying a twist on the term usually associated with collective, passionate fan support: the 12th man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Jermaine Jenas, Ellie Taylor, Harry Redknapp, Karen Carney and AJ Odudu on Wembley Way for Heineken's 12th Woman campaign launch

A short film accompanying the launch shows Harry at the wheel of a van as he rounds up the celebrity fans to watch a tournament match at Wembley.

Along the way the famous five question the unconscious bias in football terminology before exiting the van, walking down Wembley Way and proudly revealing their T-shirts – all emblazoned with the slogan: ‘I Am The 12th Woman’.

Harry said: ‘When I was playing professionally it really was a man’s game – women were banned from playing football in 1921 and the Women’s Football Association wasn’t even established until 1969.

‘Thankfully times have changed, and in a big way, and I’m really proud to be a 12th woman and to wear the T-shirt for all to see.

‘Some people could be confused by the term the "12th Woman”, they might have to stop and think. But that’s the whole point, that’s what Heineken is trying to do with this campaign.’

Stephanie Dexter of Heineken said: ‘For so long football culture and fandom has been influenced by the men’s game. So, while the women’s game has grown massively, a legacy of terms such as “man on” and the “the 12th man” continue to dominate. Meanwhile the “12th woman” is relatively unheard of.

‘We want this campaign to help close the gender phrase gap in football language, but also invite a conversation about the entrenched bias and inequality that persists across football culture.’

Karen Carney, who played 144 times for England said: ‘There are 11 women on the pitch who are giving everything to win for their country.

‘Knowing that fans are cheering them on in the stands, at homes and in pubs across the country makes a difference and that’s why being a 12th Woman and saying it aloud really matters. Football fans’ approach to this tournament could be a major stepping-stone to real change in terms of how we all talk about football.’

Yvonne Harrison, CEO at Women in Football said: "We’ve been really impressed by Heineken’s commitment to addressing gender inequality in football. Every action that supports our work and amplifies our message helps to level the playing field and make football a fairer and better place.’

England is hosting the tournament, and the action kicks off tomorrow night at 8pm when England play Austria at Old Trafford.