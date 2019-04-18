HARRY Redknapp could soon be appearing on our TV screens again.

The former Pompey manager was crowned King of the Jungle after starring in the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Harry Redknapp could be set to waltz back onto our TV screens

Now the football boss, who steered the Blues to victory in 2008 FA Cup final, is being tipped to return to our screens later this year.

Bookies have slashed odds on Redknapp being one of the celebrities to appear in the 2019 edition of Strictly Come Dancing later this year.

It was revealed this week that he had turned down a spot on last year's show because he wanted to star in I’m a Celebrity – a move that proved a wise one as he was crowned King of the Jungle after wooing audiences with his love for his wife.

However bookies are now convinced that he will get the chance to put on his dancing shoes and waltz into the cast of Strictly this year.

Ladbrokes have cut the odds on Redknapp starring on the BBC show from 3/1 to 5/4, making him the current favourite.

A spokesperson for the bookmaker told Heart Radio: ‘Harry's clearly high on Strictly chiefs' wanted list and the odds are continuing to tumble on the King of the Jungle taking to the dance floor.’

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our Saturday night screens in the autumn – the show usually debuts in late September.