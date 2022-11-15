Ex-Portsmouth striker Peter Crouch to launch Christmas album - when it launches and how to buy it

Crouch, who scored 29 goals in two career stints with the Blues, has formed an unlikely duet with Paul Potts to take aim at a top spot in the Christmas charts with a classical charity album, Crouchy Conducts The Classics.

The album, which is the brainchild of Irish bookmaker Paddy Power - who launched Paddy Power Records to support their ground-breaking foray into the world of classical music - will see the former England star make his conductorial debut, leading a 20-piece orchestra through their canon of terrace anthems.

Former England footballer Peter Crouch and opera star Paul Potts launch ‘Crouchy Conducts The Classics’, a charity World Cup Christmas album released by bookmaker Paddy Power to inspire England fans, London. Picture: PinPep/Joe Pepler

Supported by a full gospel choir, chamber choir and three world class operatic soloists, Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts mesmerises with his stirring rendition of You’re Not Singing Anymore. The Qatar World Cup is one of the most divisive and controversial in the history of the sport – with the regime having hit the headlines for homophobia and repression.

So, Paddy Power have reunited with Stonewall, to whom all 100 per cent all profits will be donated in support of their campaign to tackle LGBTQ+ oppression in Qatar.