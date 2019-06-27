Exhibition of dead bodies in Portsmouth is cancelled

An exhibition of human bodies will no longer come to Portsmouth this week after being cancelled because of licensing issues.

The ‘Real Human Bodies Exhibition’ was scheduled to arrive at the Royal Maritime Club, Portsmouth on Friday where it was to remain for the following three days.

However, a day before its scheduled arrival at the Royal Maritime Club in Queen Street, Portsea, the event has been cancelled due to the right UK licences not being in place for this type of exhibition.

Customers who have bought tickets have been advised to contact the website or company that they bought the tickets from to obtain a refund.

The planned exhibition consisted of conserved human bodies, skeletons, limbs, organs and other elements of the human anatomy.

The people behind the event aimed to provide members of the public with a journey through the anatomy of the human body.

A spokesperson for the exhibition said: ‘Until only a few years ago, the sight of dead bodies and the study of anatomical composition was exclusively the prerogative of physicians in the dissection rooms of universities.

‘The Real Human Bodies Exhibition imparts medical knowledge to interested visitors on the basis of an extensive scientific collection of approximately 250 valuable anatomical exhibits.’

Following the Portsmouth cancellation, it is unclear at this point whether the exhibition will travel to Southampton, Brighton and Bristol for the remainder of its tour as had been scheduled.