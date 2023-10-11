The Cummings family from Gosport, who walked in memory of their mum Eve, who died in March. Picture by Thousand Word Media/Andrew Higgins

Almost 900 Alzheimer’s Society supporters from across the Portsmouth region turned Canoe Lake blue to support people affected by dementia.

Sylvie Cooper, an accountant from Locks Heath, volunteered at the event as walkers remembered loved ones, raising £70,500 towards Alzheimer’s Society’s vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvie said: “People who have to deal with dementia should not face this alone and need a lot of support.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alzheimer's Society Portsmouth Memory Walk, held at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture by Thousand Word Media/Andrew Higgins

"My mother is living with dementia and it is horrible. I could not have managed without all the various support I receive.

“I know how desperately research is trying to find a solution. Alzheimer’s Society also helps and supports people going through it – it’s so isolating, so this is really important.

"I’ve done walks and raised money before, but this time I decided to help Alzheimer's Society help other people raise money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, with one in three people born in the UK today going on to develop the condition in their lifetime.

The Alzheimer's Society Portsmouth Memory Walk. Picture by Thousand Word Media/Andrew Higgins

Alzheimer’s Society is vowing to help stop the devastation caused by dementia, with money raised from the family-friendly sponsored walks going towards funding crucial research and supporting people living with dementia.

Marion Childs, Alzheimer’s Society Head of Local Services, said: “We are in awe of our incredible fundraisers, who turned out in their hundreds to support the 2,400 people living with dementia in Portsmouth.

“It was extremely moving to see so many people come together to honour or remember their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every pound raised from the Portsmouth Memory Walk will make a huge difference.

The Alzheimer's Society Portsmouth Memory Walk. Picture by Thousand Word Media/Andrew Higgins

"Supporters were walking to fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia live more fulfilled lives now and in the future.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this year’s Portsmouth Memory Walk such a brilliant success.”

In 2022, dementia and Alzheimer’s accounted for the deaths of 65,967 people across the Portsmouth local authority district – 11.4% of all deaths recorded.

That figure was up from 61,250 (10.4%) in 2021.

The Alzheimer's Society Portsmouth Memory Walk. Picture by Thousand Word Media/Andrew Higgins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 900,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia. By 2025, 1 million people will be living with the condition in the UK, and many millions more carers, partners, families and friends are affected.